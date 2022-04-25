Gwyneth Paltrow enlists ‘expert help’ as she prepares for menopause

Gwyneth Paltrow is enlisting the help of experts to guide her through the menopause.
The 49-year-old actress has been taking supplements and keeping fit, as well as "staying close" to her doctor and a medical expert for support to help her through the hormonal changes she's going through.
She told W magazine: “Diet and exercise are super important.
“I try to walk multiple times a week, sweat, exercise, I sauna, and those are just my ways of coping.”
She recently opened up about her experiences with perimenopause - the time before menopause - in an ‘Ask Me Anything' session on a podcast for her wellness brand ‘Goop’.
She said: “For me, I'm solidly in perimenopause. Everything is totally irregular and a surprise all the time.
“My emotions are all over the place as well. Sometimes I get in bed at night and my heart races.
“The hormones are really no joke.
“Sometimes I feel like I'm a tetherball at the end of a cord, and it's just like thrashing me around.”
Menopause generally occurs in women aged between 45 and 55 and is when a woman’s periods stop due to a decline in the hormone oestrogen.
Speaking back in 2018, the 'Iron Man' star - who has children Apple, 17, and Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin and is married to Brad Falchuck - insisted more needs to be done to shine a light on the realities of menopause.
In an online video, she explained: “I think menopause gets a really bad rap and needs a bit of rebranding.
“When you get into perimenopause you notice a lot of changes.
“I can feel hormonal shifts happening, the moods, you’re all of a sudden furious for no reason …
“I don’t think we have in our society a great example of an aspirational menopausal woman.”
