Gwyneth Paltrow: I learned so much about myself after divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow “learned so much” about herself through her divorce from Chris Martin.
The Goop founder – who is now married to Brad Falchuk – split from the Coldplay frontman in 2016 after 13 years of marriage, and has said that whilst she “never wanted to get divorced”, she now sees their break-up as a positive thing.
Gwyneth – who has Apple, 16, and, Moses, 14, with Chris – said: "I've learned so much from something I wanted least in the world. I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically. But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined. And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I've never had before with Brad, my husband."
And since embarking on her new romance with Brad, the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ star has learned how to communicate during a disagreement rather than just “shutting down”.
Speaking about her and Brad’s relationship, she added: "We were friends first for a long time and once I was like, 'Are we going to date? Is this happening?' I was scared because he is a person who demands presence and intimacy and communication in a way that I just didn't know how to [do].
"I like to fight by shutting down … I leave the room. And he's like, 'No,' he's like, 'Absolutely not. We are sitting down and we are figuring this out.' And he demands that I am honest with myself in a way that is hard for me but which really helps me grow."
Gwyneth joked Brad is like “some kind of jiu-jitsu master” and has taught her to notice her own flaws so she can “win and advance”.
During an appearance on Anna Faris’ ‘Unqualified’ podcast, she said: "I think I recognized his amazing qualities. It was like being with some kind of jiu-jitsu master where they're like, 'I'm going to make you see your own stuff so you can win and advance.' "
