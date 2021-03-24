Gwyneth Paltrow loves Cardi B's WAP tune

Gwyneth Paltrow is a huge fan of 'WAP'.
The 48-year-old star has revealed that she loves the chart-topping track by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, which sparked controversy when it was first released because of its explicit lyrics and steamy music video.
During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Gwyneth was asked what song lifts her spirits and she replied: "Wet A**-*****!"
Kelly was stunned by the Goop founder's answer.
In response to Gwyneth's revelation, she said: "I'm done! I need to see the tape back, because I felt like I was like, 'Oh, wait what?'
"That was amazing! God, you win for favorite guest this season. No, that was amazing. I needed that in my soul."
Cardi B dropped the track back in August last year and the video has since amassed more than 375 million views on YouTube, although the song provoked a negative backlash from critics who described it as vulgar.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker previously explained how the reaction to the track and the eye-catching video took her by surprise.
The 28-year-old rapper said: "I've been really surprised by the reaction, honestly.
"I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn't know it was going to be so controversial.
"I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song. I didn't think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know?
"Like, I'm so used to it. I'm such a freak that I didn't think it would be a big deal. I didn't think people would think it was so out of this world..."
