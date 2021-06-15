Gwyneth Paltrow loves watching The Royal Tenenbaums because of her dad

Gwyneth Paltrow enjoys watching herself in 'The Royal Tenenbaums' because it reminds her of her dad.
The Oscar-winning actress starred alongside Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman and Ben Stiller in the Wes Anderson-directed movie, and she's now revealed why it reminds her of her late dad Bruce, who died from complications of cancer and pneumonia in 2002.
Gwyneth told USA Today newspaper: "I have a memory of my dad visiting. He came the day that we did a scene where I'm getting off the bus and Richie's picking me up, and my dad was there. It was a very special day."
Gwyneth, 48, typically hates watching herself on screen, but she's happy to make an exception for the comedy-drama film.
She said: "I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever and it's kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career."
The Hollywood star previously admitted to taking fashion tips from her dad.
She shared: "My dad was more of a shopper than my mom.
"He always said to buy things of great quality, and look after that. Whenever he would wear a cashmere cable knit sweater, he would put it back in a plastic bag with a little cedar chip in it. He kept his shoes and nice items bagged. He really looked after his things."
By contrast, Gwyneth previously admitted that her 17-year-old daughter Apple doesn't like her fashion advice.
The actress - who also has Moses, 15, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - said: "She does not want my advice whatsoever on anything. She has all of her online stores that she loves, and my son is the exact opposite.
"My daughter likes my style now, which is great because there was a period of time where she thought I was a total loser. My son, he never likes it if I wear anything revealing, like vaguely see-through or too low cut or too high cut. He wants me to dress very conservatively when I leave the house."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.