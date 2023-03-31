Gwyneth Paltrow 'pleased with the outcome' of ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow is "pleased with the outcome" of her ski crash trial.

The 50-year-old actress was sued by Terry Sanderson for $300,000 over a 2016 collision at Utah's Deer Valley Resort, while she countersued for costs plus a "symbolic" amount of $1 and on Thursday (30.03.23), a jury in Park City, Utah, found the retired optometrist "100 percent" at fault for the accident, and the 'Iron Man' star has thanked the judge and the deliberating panel for their "thoughtfulness".

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

