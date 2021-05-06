Gwyneth Paltrow urges mothers to be supportive of one another

Gwyneth Paltrow has urged mothers to be supportive of one another.
The Goop founder - who has Apple, 16, and Moses, 15 - sat down with Ciara to discuss motherhood, and she insisted it is important for women to never judge other mothers for the decisions they make.
She said in a frank chat about motherhood: "I think as mothers, we have to really be careful not to judge other mothers in their process and in their decisions, and we have to be supportive of each other. It's so important to understand that all moms are doing their best."
And Ciara - who has Future, six, Sienna, three, and Win, nine months - also asked for people to go easy on parents, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on the Coach Conversations YouTube channel, she added: "I want every mom out there to know that she's not alone in the midst of the chaos.
"Even the things that seem abnormal or crazy: this is life, right? And the moment we can embrace that, we can go, 'Okay, I'm ready, I got this.' Because you really do have it."
Gwyneth previously admitted becoming a stepmother has been a "really interesting challenge".
She said: "I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine.
"When I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S***, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read.
"What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? How do I do this?' It's been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them and I've learned so much about myself through the process."
And Gwyneth has "no idea" if she was good stepmother or not.
Speaking in 2019, she said: "I have no idea ... I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls. If you're not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.
"My stepson, for example, he had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together. I'm not his mother, he's not my son, but he knows he is very special to me."
