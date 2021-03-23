Gwyneth Paltrow went into hiding into after Oscars success

Gwyneth Paltrow "hid" for three weeks after winning an Oscar.
The 48-year-old star won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999 for her performance in 'Shakespeare in Love', but rather than embracing her success, Gwyneth decided to retreat to her parents' home.
She shared: "In Los Angeles everybody was so supportive.
"I remember winning and feeling like the tide sort of turned and there was this feeling of when you have that much attention on you and that much energy, it was really, really overwhelming."
Gwyneth found the reaction to her Oscars success to be "intense".
The movie star also recalled feeling lonely after winning the coveted accolade.
She told the 'Anna Faris Is Unqualified' podcast: "I remember I was staying with my parents at their house in Santa Monica and I just kind of hid for three weeks afterward. It was so intense. Lonely is the right word, it was really strange."
Gwyneth thinks the fallout from her success was "surreal" and she remembers suffering "imposter syndrome".
She said: "It was the weirdest most surreal time. You're also kind of embarrassed that you're nominated for an Oscar and you have imposter syndrome and you think, 'I can't even believe this is happening. I'm not even that good. Does everybody hate me?'"
The Hollywood star previously admitted that "part of the shine of acting wore off" for her because of the "intense public scrutiny" the comes with being a young actress.
She explained: "It's hard to plant roots. Like, I'm such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids.
"Like, I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like it's just not who I am."
