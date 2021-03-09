Gwyneth Paltrow: Wine and cheese got me through lockdown

Gwyneth Paltrow says "wine, pasta, biscuits and cheese" got her through lockdown.
The 'Mortdecai' star put on 14 pounds during quarantine and she admits she "didn't want to do anything" about her increased figure on the scales as she turned to comfort food to cope.
Speaking about her weight gain in lockdown, she said: "I was absolutely no holds barred. I gained 14 pounds and my gut was a mess. But I just didn’t want to do anything about it, really. I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through."
However, the 48-year-old actress has now lost 11 pounds through an intuitive fasting program, but she admits at a lot of times through the restricted diet, she was desperate for a cocktail.
Speaking at the virtual In Goop Health – The At-Home Summit, she added: "I remember when I started this intuitive fasting program January 3. I thought, all I could think about was, 'When can I have a cocktail again?'. You know me, I don’t cheat, I don’t break, I’m so disciplined and I was like, I can’t do this. Then I started to feel so good after about 60 days in.
"And now I’m starting to feel so good that I’m like, yeah, I would drink if I could, maybe, but not seven days a week anymore. I don’t want to go back to that."
Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously admitted she gained "a lot of weight" due to coronavirus.
She said: "I've noticed over the past couple of years that my metabolism has slowed down ... I know a lot of that is perimenopause. I'm 48 years old, and I know that women tend to lose up to 30 per cent of their metabolic speed once we enter this phase of life, etc. So I know some of it is that. I think maybe some of it is because I got COVID. My physician in New York was saying that that was affecting a lot of his patients' metabolisms as well."What I really noticed was the snap back that I used to have - you know, if I gained some weight and I wasn't happy, I could quickly eat really well for a couple of days, exercise a lot, and it would all be gone. And that was not happening over the past year. I gained a lot of weight over COVID. COVID happened and I didn't do my eating plan. I just was like having alcohol and pasta all the time and then I sort of hit a wall."
