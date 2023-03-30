Gwyneth Paltrow WINS ski crash case – and is awarded $1 compensation!

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her ski crash case and been awarded the $1 she wanted in compensation.

The Oscar-winner, 50, who has a net worth of around $200 million, countersued retired army optometrist Dr Terry Sanderson, 76, for the “symbolic” amount after he sparked their two-week court case by suing her for $300,000 over their 2016 collision on slopes at the Deer Park Resort, Utah, where the actress was holidaying with her family.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

