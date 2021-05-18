Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter doesn't like fashion advice from her mom

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter doesn't like her mom's fashion advice.
The Goop founder may be happily giving out advice on outfits and shopping to her fans and followers through her lifestyle website, but her daughter Apple, 15, isn't as keen on the idea for herself and prefers to sort out her own fashion sense.
She said: "She does not want my advice whatsoever on anything. She has all of her online stores that she loves, and my son is the exact opposite. My daughter likes my style now, which is great because there was a period of time where she thought I was a total loser. My son, he never likes it if I wear anything revealing, like vaguely see-through or too low cut or too high cut. He wants me to dress very conservatively when I leave the house."
Gwyneth got a lot of shopping tips from her father Bruce Paltrow.
She told People magazine: "My dad was more of a shopper than my mom. He always said to buy things of great quality, and look after that. Whenever he would wear a cashmere cable knit sweater, he would put it back in a plastic bag with a little cedar chip in it. He kept his shoes and nice items bagged. He really looked after his things.
"He was sort of the opposite of that fast-fashion mentality.He really instilled that in me. Buy things of really good quality, take care of them and keep them forever. I have tons of clothes from the '90s that I've saved. I've saved basically all my red carpet dresses. My dad bought a sweatshirt from my high school; it was his and now I wear it. It's pretty cute."
