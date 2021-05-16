H.E.R. was almost in a band with Kehlani and Zendaya.
The 'Best Part' hitmaker used to perform in a group called Poplyfe before she found fame and she nearly performed with the 'Nights Like This' hitmaker and 'Greatest Showman' actress.
Speaking on The Carlos Watson Show about her time in the band, she said: "Dylan Wiggins, who is D’wayne Wiggins’s son from Tony! Toni! Toné! – we used to be in a band together. We used to perform together when we were really young. Kehlani was actually in our band.
"We all used to sing together. Zendaya was going to be in it at one point. But yeah, they all grew up together. I came into the picture in Oakland and we used to perform together."
H.E.R. recently picked up an Oscar for Best Original Song for 'Fight For You' from 'Judas and the Black Messiah' at the Academy Awards and was left "speechless".
Admitting she was "still pinching" herself over the accolade and she is hopeful she will soon be an EGOT - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award - winner eventually, she said: "There’s absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future, hopefully ... I still can't believe that we’re here. I’m so thankful to be standing next to these two. I’m still speechless. I feel like the Oscars are happening tomorrow and I’m dreaming right now. I’m still pinching myself."
In her acceptance speech, H.E.R. admitted she felt "so grateful" to win the award.
She said: "I am so, so, so grateful, not only to win but to be a part of such an important, important story. Thank you to the Academy - I've always wanted to say that! I have to thank God for giving us these gifts. And my parents, my beautiful mother who’s here with me today and my father at home, all those days of listening to Sly & the Family Stone and Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye really paid off, so thank you, Dad."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.