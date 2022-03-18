Hacks Season 2 has a stacked cast. Laurie Metcalf (The Dropout), Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett), comedian Margaret Cho (The Flight Attendant), and Martha Kelly (Euphoria) have been cast in Hacks Season 2, HBO announced March 18.
Metcalf, Wen, and Kelly will be recurring characters, and Cho will appear as a guest star. It’s not clear if Cho will be appearing as herself in the series. But given that Jean Smart plays a fictional legendary comedian, Deborah Vance, it seems like a possibility.
Season 2 will follow “the dark mentorship” between the Las Vegas comedian and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) as they travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act. Production for Hacks Season 2 is currently underway, with the series expected to return later this spring. An exact season premiere date has not yet been announced.
'Hacks' Showrunner Teases Season 2 With a Behind-the-Scenes First Look (PHOTO)
Following the Season 1 finale, the Hacks creators spoke with TV Insider about Deborah and Ava’s future together.
“Well, I think love is and can be tumultuous and difficult and challenging and painful,” Downs said. “I think that, to me, means they’re very much in love.” But, as Aniello chimed in, “You don’t always end up with the people you love.”
Hacks Season 1 also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo. They will all return for Season 2.
The Emmy-winning comedy is created and showrun by Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, who also executive produce. Downs and Aniello executive produce under their Paulilu banner. Statsky executive produces via First Thought Productions. Other EPs include Michael Schur for Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. Hacks is developed by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
Hacks, Season 2, Premiere Date TBA, HBO Max
More Headlines:
- Oscars 2022 Musical Performers: Travis Barker, Sheila E. & More Announced
- ‘Hacks’ Season 2: Laurie Metcalf, Ming-Na Wen, Margaret Cho, Martha Kelly Join Cast
- Will ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Return After All? An Update
- ‘The White Lotus’: Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far
- ‘Inventing Anna’ Tops Every Nielsen Streaming Ratings Chart In Second Week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.