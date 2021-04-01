Hailey Bieber struggled with body comparisons on social media

Hailey Bieber "struggled" with the constant "body and looks comparison" on social media.
The 24-year-old model - who is married to pop star Justin Bieber - has explained that the reason she filtered her Instagram page and only uses the app on weekends is largely because she started to question whether she wasn't seeing what the trolls were seeing.
Speaking to psychologist Jessica Clemons in a new vlog, she said: “I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again.
“It starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see … Maybe they’re right?'”
Hailey added: “I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison.
“When I look at my comments now, when I put up a photo or a video or anything, I know it’s only going to be people that I know are only going to be positive and only going to be encouraging and uplifting."
Hailey quit Twitter completely as just the thought of clicking on the app gave her "such bad anxiety" because it was such a "toxic environment" in her experience.
She said: “There was never really a time I would go on there that it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment. The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m going to throw up.
“People can say whatever they want on the internet, you know, and then this stuff goes viral because people believe anything that they see on social media.”
The blonde beauty - who tied the knot with the 'Peaches' hitmaker in 2018 - has been fortunate to have her husband's help in dealing with trolls and negativity.
She added: “My husband has helped me so much with it like, I really have to give him credit because he’s been doing this so much longer at this really massive level.”
