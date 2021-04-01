Hailey Bieber: Twitter is toxic

Hailey Bieber says she deleted Twitter because it was "toxic".
The 24-year-old model revealed she deleted the micro-blogging app as she was getting "bad anxiety" from the trolling she received on her looks after she attracting more attention following her marriage to Justin Bieber in 2018.
She said in a video on her YouTube channel: "I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison. I think when you're going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you're like, 'Is there something that I'm not seeing that they see?'"
She added: "I don't even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time where I would go on there and it didn't feel like it was a very toxic environment. The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I'm gonna throw up."
However, Hailey has since been trying to work on having a positive relationship with social media and has instructed herself to only browse Instagram on weekends.
She explained: "I want everyone to like me, it's like my downfall at time and I'm working through it. I think one thing I've had to come to the conclusion of is trying not to feel like I owe everybody an explanation or owe anybody anything, and really just try to correct what I need to correct personally behind closed doors."
What's more, Hailey has praised Justin for helping her to come to terms with the online trolling as he has been dealing with abuse since his teens.
She said: "I really have to give him credit for it because he's been doing this so much longer at this really massive level," she said. "Life is way better this way."
