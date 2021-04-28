Hailey Bieber wants to love herself when she's 'old and saggy'

Hailey Bieber hopes she's able to love herself when she's "old and saggy".
The 24-year-old model - who is married to Justin Bieber - thinks self-acceptance is a "continuous journey" and she doesn't feel it's something that will "ever stop", even when she's in her senior years.
She said: "It’s a continuous journey to love yourself. It doesn’t ever stop. I hope I’m on it even when I’m old and saggy. I hope I love myself then."
Hailey also admitted it took her "years" to feel comfortable as a model but now she's learned to push herself out of her comfort zone as that often sparks the best pictures, while the career lessons she's learned can also apply to other parts of her life.
Speaking to the new issue of America's Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: "It took me years to feel comfortable as a model. Now I’m a lot more adventurous and I try different things.
"You realise if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work!
"For example, sometimes when I’m doing something really stupid, I get the coolest image. If I’m doing a really awkward body shape, it turns out great.
"Don’t be afraid to explore. This applies to so many different things."
And Hailey credits her early ballet training for giving her a sense of discipline and focus on her goals.
She said: "Having done ballet for 12 years, I have that muscle memory. It plays a big part in my body type and in my athleticism. It’s kept my body healthy, and mentally it taught me how to be committed to something.
"I started modelling and travelling around the world when I was 17. It’s a business. You have to be disciplined, on time, and want to do it.
"Everything I learned from being a dancer still contributes to who I am today. I’m so grateful I did it, and I miss it. I have such a deep love for dancers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.