Halle Berry child support payments halved

Halle Berry's child support payments to Gabriel Aubry have been halved.
The 54-year-old actress had been paying the model - who is the father of her 13-year-old daughter Nahla - $16,000 a month since 2014 but she has been able to renegotiate the terms of the settlement and will now hand over $8,000 a month in an arrangement which went into effect on 1 March.
In addition, according to The Blast, Halle will also give Gabriel a retroactive support payment of $85,000 and will pay his legal fees of $5,000.
The 'Monster's Ball' star will continue to pay for Nahla's private school tuition and her health insurance, and if her annual income exceeds $1.95 million in any given year, she must hand over additional child support to Gabriel.
The former couple have also agreed to settle any future disputes with a private judge to avoid going through the court system and have agreed to exchange annual income information.
The agreement comes a month after Halle - who also has seven-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez - branded child support payments "extortion" and insisted both parents needed to take financial responsibility for their children in an apparent swipe at her former partner.
Halle had shared a meme on Instagram which read "women don't owe you s***", attracting a lot of comments from her followers.
And in response, the 'Cloud Atlas' actress - who didn't mention Gabriel by name - wrote: "It takes great strength eryday to pay it. and BTW it’s wrong and it’s extortion !
“i’ve been paying it for a decade now. i feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, i think that is wrong !
“i understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but i also feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.(sic)"
Halle believes the law allows some parents to abuse the system to get more money for themselves.
She wrote: "the way many laws are set up, people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs and that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where i see the abuse.(sic)"
The 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' star went on to brand child support laws "outdated" and insisted they "no longer reflect the modern world.”
She added: “i can say i’m living it everyday and i can tell you it’s hard. i do totally understand the feelings of those men who feel they are and have been taken advantage of by the system.(sic)"
