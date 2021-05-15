Halle Berry slams 'negative' Instagram

Halle Berry hates the "negativity" of social media.
The 'Catwoman' star love that sites like Instagram are so "fun" but admits there is a darker side to it and she finds it frustrating that there is so much "negativity" online.
She said: "I love that it’s so fun. I think that's the part of it that I try to lean into and not to take myself seriously. To try and stay a part of what’s happening but still be age appropriate. The thing I hate, and this will never stop, I know because it’s the nature of the world, but I really hate the negativity that gets on there. I just really want to like, slap these trolls because it really is damaging to people."
The 54-year-old actress thinks social media is very "damaging" to young people and she wishes people would use the platform responsibly and only say nice things.
Speaking to Essence magazine, she added: "It's damaging to young people and I really wish that if you really didn’t have something [nice] to say, don’t say it.
"If you've got something so negative to say about somebody, why are you on their page? You’re obviously into them or you wouldn’t be there. It’s kind of annoying and I worry for the younger people who really don’t understand that these are just hating trolls that have no life and they take it so to heart. It can be really, really damaging, and I see that with my daughter and it infuriates me."
