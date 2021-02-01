Halle Berry: Zendaya is proof of change for Black women in Hollywood

Halle Berry says Zendaya is “proof things are changing” in Hollywood.
The 54-year-old actress has heaped praise on the ‘Greatest Showman’ star for being the “walking embodiment” of the shift in success for Black women in Hollywood, as she said seeing young women like Zendaya land leading roles in film makes her want to “keep fighting”.
Speaking as she was joined by Zendaya at Sunday's (01.31.21) virtual panel for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as a part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Halle said: "At 24, that she can have an idea and go get it done and get enough support behind her to get that done and to give her the power and to keep the creativity, I think that says so much for where we have gotten and that is what makes me want to keep fighting, because of Zendaya, at 24, a Black woman can do that.
“[She] is proof positive that things are changing and I couldn't be prouder and I know you probably can't be prouder of yourself, which is most important. But it's proof that it's changing, for sure.”
And later in the conversation, 24-year-old Zendaya said she feels fortunate as a young actress to have been able to work with creators that respect her voice.
She explained: "I've been lucky enough to work with men who have respected my power, and encouraged it, with that being Sam [Levinson] and obviously John [David Washington]. I've been lucky to be in those experiences that are collaborative and open to what the world should be looking like.
"Had it not been for the women before me, I wouldn't be in this position.”
Zendaya began her career on the Disney Channel, and recently said she is incredibly "grateful" for the opportunity, as it has helped propel her into Hollywood.
Asked if she still sees herself as a Disney kid, she said last month: "The thing is, I am. And to a degree, I am grateful for that. That’s where I started, and I learned so much from that experience. It’s just kind of been this slow progression, and I am happy that it’s all been to prove it to myself and not to anybody else, you know? I embrace it a little bit. It’s part of my heritage to a degree."
