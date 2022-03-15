Following its South By South West premiere on Monday, Paramount+ unveiled the latest trailer for Halo, the upcoming series based on the iconic video game franchise.
The trailer (watch below) shows off the impressive scale of the series, with its sweeping landscapes, epic battle scenes, monstrous-looking aliens, and outer space conflicts. “We’re all we have now.. it’s just us,” says Pablo Schreiber‘s Master Chief as he descends from the sky into the war zone below.
Scheduled to premiere on Thursday, March 24, Halo is set in the universe that debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first Halo game and revolves around an intense 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. The series is expected to weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future.
In addition to Schreiber, the series stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Charlie Murphy as Makee, and Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes.
Halo is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television. Steven Kane serves as executive producer alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross also exec produce for 343 Industries.
What's Coming to Paramount+ in March 2022
The series has already been picked up for a second season, with David Wiener set to take over as showrunner and executive producer. “Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” said Paramount+’s chief programming officer Tanya Giles in a recent statement.
Halo, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 24, Paramount+
