Halsey hints at scaling back their workload amid health struggles

Halsey has hinted at scaling back their workload amid their ongoing health struggles.
The 27-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to discuss the possibility of reducing their work schedule due to their struggles with endometriosis, which can cause debilitating pain.
Alongside a selfie, Halsey said: "I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges. Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour. Chronic illness is a complex mystery. If I am or have been MIA please don't take it personally. I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances. Sharing this for my fellow spoonies. All that glitters… [spoon emoji] (sic)"
Halsey previously confessed to having surgery shortly before they attended the Grammys.
The chart-topping star explained that despite their health problems, they were determined to attend the ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
In an Instagram post, Halsey wrote: "The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in [laughing emoji] As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. (sic)"
Halsey wanted fans to be aware of the issue prior to the ceremony.
Halsey - who gave birth to their son Ender in July 2021 - wrote: "If you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited [smiling and heart emojis] (sic)"
