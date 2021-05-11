Halsey named Songwriter of the Year at BMI Pop Awards

Halsey has won Songwriter of the Year at the 2021 BMI Pop Awards.
The 26-year-old star - whose tune 'Without Me' won Song of the Year at last year's ceremony - has been recognized after penning four top tracks, 'Be Kind', 'Graveyard', 'Nightmare', and 'You Should Be Sad'.
Halsey said: "Thank you so much.
"Big thank you to Brooke [Morrow] and Samantha [Cox] and all the amazing writers and producers I had the opportunity to work with.
"It is a very, very, very strange time in this world, music is more important than ever.
"I'm so grateful."
The 26-year-old singer/songwriter also admitted she is "super looking forward to" where her musical journey takes her, and she touched her baby bump as she told of being excited about all the "new things happening in life" she will be able to pen tunes about.
What's more, Maren Morris and Laura Veltz won the Song of the Year prize for 'The Bones', and Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year for the ninth time.
BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc) also recognized the songwriters, publishers and administrators of 50 of the most-performed pop songs of 2020, including tunes by BENEE, Edgar Barrera, Doja Cat, Trevor Daniel, Metro Boomin, Noah Cyrus, Roddy Ricch, SAINt JHN, and JP Saxe, as well as Taylor Swift's 'Lover'.
Barbara Cane, Vice-President, Worldwide Creative, said: "It is an honor and a privilege to represent some of the best pop music creators in the world.
"Their songs are ground-breaking, dynamic and inspiring, and we celebrate their dedication to craft, discipline and success.
"Music is today’s greatest communicator uniting us, uplifting us, and shaping our most intimate and defining memories. Today as always, BMI applauds the creativity and artistry of these remarkable songwriters."
