Halsey reveals pregnancy was planned

Halsey has revealed her pregnancy was planned.
The 26-year-old singer - who revealed in January she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin - has been open about her fertility struggles and dismissed speculation about her personal life on social media.
She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?
"My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way. (sic)"
The ‘You Should Be Sad’ singer – who was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 - has been open about her experience with pregnancy loss, and said she once suffered a miscarriage whilst in the middle of a concert.
She said in 2018: "I was on tour, and I found out I was pregnant. Before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future ... the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert.
“The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment ... I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease.
"So I put my foot down and got really aggressive about seeking treatment and I had surgery about a year ago and I feel a lot better."
Whilst in 2016, Halsey revealed she had also suffered a miscarriage the year prior, just before her career took off.
She explained: "It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life. That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f****** human being anymore.' This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I'm doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up."
At the time, she added that she "beat myself up" over the miscarriage, adding that she wanted "to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star, more than I want to be anything in the world".
