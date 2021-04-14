Hank Azaria says sorry to 'every single Indian person' for Apu portrayal

Hank Azaria has apologised to "every single Indian person" for voicing Apu in 'The Simpsons'.
The 56-year-old actor has expressed his regret about portraying the Indian shopkeeper on the long-running sitcom, after standing down from the role last year amid accusations of racial stereotyping.
Speaking to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, he said: "I really do apologise. I know you weren’t asking for that but it’s important. I apologise for my part in creating that and participating in that.
"Part of me feels I need to go round to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologise."
Hank - who joined the iconic comedy series in 1989 - now concedes that the character contributed towards "structural racism" in the US.
However, he also insisted that, for a long time, he simply "didn't know any better".
He said: "I really didn’t know any better. I didn’t think about it.
"I was unaware how much relative advantage I had received in this country as a white kid from Queens.
"Just because there were good intentions it doesn’t mean there weren’t real negative consequences to the thing that I am accountable for."
In the sitcom, Apu runs the Kwik-E-Mart convenience store and various storylines involving the character - like the time he acquired a forged birth certificate from local mobsters - have provoked criticism over the years.
Hari Kondabolu - the comedian who made the 2017 documentary, 'The Problem with Apu' - has welcomed Hank's apology on Twitter.
However, he also sees it as "comeuppance" for the sitcom.
He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "The “Apu Controversy” is not real. Racism isn’t “controversial,” it’s a constant. Unless you think People of Color finally standing up for themselves is “controversial.”
"However, I suppose a word like “controversy” is more clickable than “comeuppance.” (sic)"
