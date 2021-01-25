Hannah Brown attends physical therapy for Dancing with the Stars injuries

Hannah Brown had to go to physical therapy after winning 'Dancing with the Stars'.
The 26-year-old TV star won the show alongside Alan Bersten back in 2019, but she hasn't been able to workout in nearly half a year as she continues to recover from her injuries.
In an Instagram Story video, Hannah shared: "I feel like I've been not as open about my life with you guys, so I'm gonna try to share more. I think this political climate and with COVID has been hard for all of us and me too.
"Usually when I'm struggling, dealing with my mental health, I can go to working out. Well, for the past five months, maybe almost six, I haven't been able to work out like I used to.
"It really brought me down because I didn't know another way. I'm either zero [or] 100. All in, [or] nothing. And I definitely let it get me down."
Hannah admitted the situation has changed her attitude towards physical fitness.
She said: "I want to share it with you guys, because I think a lot of us can relate to going a long time without working out, and sometimes it feels impossible to start again.
"We're all coming from different sizes, different abilities, but for the first time in my life, I feel like I can understand somebody who is out of shape. I am right there with you."
Hannah is convinced that her physical issues can be traced back to her time on 'Dancing with the Stars'.
She said: "I am still going to the doctor and trying to figure it out but I think a lot of my body hurting comes from some issues that started on 'Dancing with the Stars' and I just kept going from zero to 100 - I'm either all or nothing - and pushed it too much to where I now have, like, some issues that I am having to deal with physical therapy."
