Harry Judd to become a dad again

Harry Judd is to become a father for the third time.
The McFly star and his wife Izzy - who already have Lola, five, and Kit, three, together - have announced that they are expecting their third child, which will be due in October.
However, the couple have been a little "panicked" with the impending arrival as they have both recently tested positive for coronavirus whilst Izzy is expecting.
She said: "When we found out, I did feel panic. We have all been living in fear of this virus and we've been so careful for over a year, so it is a shock when numbers are low and I’m pregnant."
Whilst Harry added: "The most important thing was keeping Izzy calm as I knew she would be worried."
Harry and Izzy didn't find out the gender of their first two children but will do this time.
She said: "We think it will be lovely for Lola and Kit to know."
And Harry is expecting there to be more tears when their new baby arrived.
Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Harry said: "When Lola was born, I was a blubbering mess and with Kit, I cried too. They are the most emotional moments of my life for sure."
Meanwhile, back in November, Harry admitted he would be open to having more children.
The McFly drummer said: “That’s a question I’m unable to answer. Some days I’m like, 'Two is enough!' and then other days I’m like, 'Yeah, why not?' Then the next day I’ll be like, 'No, no more.' I’m undecided."
The 35-year-old musician also said he’s learning to be more patient since welcoming his children.
When asked what fatherhood has taught him, he said: "Patience, I guess. I’m still struggling with that one. You’re not number one any more and you have to give a lot of yourself.
"Being able to organise that time in your mind to be able to be present when your kids need you, and not let other stuff in life get in the way. And another thing that parenting brings is a hell of a lot of diary organisation. Me and my wife are always sitting down with our diaries sorting out pick-up and drop-off."
