Harry Redknapp pleased with Jamie's baby news

Harry Redknapp is "really pleased" by Jamie Redknapp's baby news.
The football manager admitted he is excited to become a grandfather again, after it was revealed Jamie is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Frida Andersson.
Speaking about the baby news for the first time, in an interview with TalkRadio, Harry said: "Yeah I'm really pleased, it's good news. So looking forward to that and it's exciting times. I enjoy spending time with the grandkids, I love it, I really do.
"Going to watch them play football and sport ... I love being there and turning up and watching the kids and taking them to football on Saturday."
Jamie - who already has Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, from his marriage to singer Louise Redknapp - is "absolutely delighted" about becoming a father for the third time.
A source said: "Jamie and Frida are absolutely delighted. They’ve been virtually inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength. The couple started telling their nearest and dearest last week. Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again - less excited about the sleepless nights, and nappy-changing. But both he and Frida will be brilliant, hands-on parents."
Although the couple - who have been together since August 2020 - haven't directly confirmed the news, the 37-year-old model has been thanking fans for their well wishes on Instagram.
After Frida - who has four children from her first marriage - shared a photo of her son on Instagram, fans used the comments section to congratulate her on her news and she responded with thank yous.
The model often posts about her kids on her social media page but always conceals their faces in the pictures and never refers to them by name in order to protect their privacy.
