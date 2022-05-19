Harry Styles denies Daylight is about Taylor Swift

Harry Styles has dismissed speculation his new song 'Daylight' is about Taylor Swift.
The 'As It Was' hitmaker laughed off the suggestion he'd penned a track about his former girlfriend - who he dated for several months in late 2012 to early 2013 - for his new album 'Harry's House' because it shares a title with one of the 'Love Story' singer's own songs.
Although Harry confirmed the song was about a woman who hadn't responded the way he'd hoped, he dismissed DJ Howard Stern's theory that it was about Taylor.
Howard noted: "You're smiling".
But his SiriusXM guest replied: “You know I’d love to tell you you’re spot-on, but you’re not. We will always wonder.”
And the former One Direction star played coy when asked if another track on the record, 'Cinema', is about his current partner, actress-and-director Olivia Wilde.
He said: “Most of the time when I write songs they kind of start out as, like, I guess mine.
“It’s important to write from whatever you’re going through at the time."
The 28-year-old star no longer goes out partying because he feels he owes it to his fans to be in the best shape possible for his concerts.
He said: “I try and think of it like almost like an athlete would approach something like that… it’s a pretty incredible thing I get to do and I love it so much so to treat it as such it doesn’t feel like a sacrifice.
"For this two hours a night I want to give it 100%.”
Harry admitted he found it "incredibly shocking" when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at this year's Oscars and admitted the incident made him "very uncomfortable".
But he added: “I think there’s a boundary that people cross because it’s a blurry line about what part of you is available to people and what is not.
“Sometimes they take parts of you that don’t belong to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.