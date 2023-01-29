Harry Styles eyed for mega-money Las Vegas residency By Celebretainment Jan 29, 2023 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harry Styles is in demand for a Las Vegas residency.The 'As It Was' hitmaker is being eyed to perform a series of gigs at the new Sin City venue The MSG Sphere for a bumper £40 million fee.Harry is currently in the middle of his 'Love on Tour' shows that will keep him busy until July but is wanted to perform a series of shows at the £1.6 billion venue in 2024.It has already been confirmed that U2 will open the site, which has a capacity of 17,500, this autumn.A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "The Sphere will be the biggest and most expensive venue ever built in Vegas."The team backing the project want it to be a success, so they are putting together several big names for the opening weeks."U2 are one of those, but Harry too is seen as a top booking to attract audiences. Top Videos "He had one of the biggest tours of 2022, can fill out arenas with ease and appeal to fans of all ages."He would be seen as a major coup for making The Sphere the hottest spot in Vegas."The insider added that the former One Direction singer's management team have invested in the venue.It said: "His management team are invested in the venue, which is a key factor too."Harry is also set to perform at BRIT Awards next month and will be joined on the bill by Sam Smith, Stormzy and Wet Leg.The 28-year-old star has the joint most nominations at this year's ceremony along with Wet Leg.His four nods include British Album of the Year for 'Harry's House' and Song of the Year for 'As It Was'. More from this section Sarah Michelle Gellar had 'so many car accidents' while driving to the set of Buffy Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for first time since cardiac arrest The Who announce on their first UK tour in six years Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Robinson Lions Club's announces 55th Melodrama Horton student earns 2nd in speech competition Friends of Hospice Volunteers Benefit music performance set for Sunday Cruise Planners taking applications for scholarship Hegarty-Caplinger Insurance builds on 112-year history by partnering with Taylor Insurance Services LLC St. Ann's Annual Soup Day Feb. 21 Robinson Fire Department planning annual Roast Beef Dinner fundraiser Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles15-year sentence for man in DWI accident that killed former Hiawatha residentHiawatha Municipal CourtCounty discusses storage issues, Meals on WheelsSales tax in Kansas and Atchison County bringing changesIn 2023 State of the State, Gov. Kelly proposes legalizing medical marijuana, cutting taxes, mental health fundingWild OT finish sends Hawks to HIT FinalsHFED recognizes board members, 2022 highlightsLady Hawks seal HIT championship with late free throw‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticismBrockhoff, David Images Videos CommentedBrown, Stephen D. (1)In 30-Year Study, Head Injury Doubled Long-Term Death Risk (1)Growing in Knowledge (1)School Choice Is More Than You Might Think (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
