Harry Styles isn’t a sushi “roll guy” despite writing ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’.
The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker admitted to not being that keen on sushi rolls despite penning the track on his new album ‘Harry’s House’ - that has already broken vinyl sales records after being released on Friday (20.05.22) - while appearing on ‘Mix 104.1 Acoustic Sunrise with Matthew Reid’ on Monday (23.05.22).
After being asked by a listener what his favourite sushi roll was, the 28-year-old pop star said: “Not rolls. I’m not a roll guy.”
Of his third studio album, Harry told Matthew that making it was “the most fun I had making an album,” and that he falls “more in love with it”.
He said: "I feel like my experience of making music is just become more and more fun, I feel like I'm falling more and more in love with it every time I get to do it, and this one for me, I think it's the most proud of something I've made. I think I feel kind of much more confident just that it's something that I wanted to make."
The ‘As it Was’ hitmaker - the song that got him a Guinness World Record for the most streamed track in 24 hours for a male artist - shared that the album is “favourite album at the moment” and it helped him through COVID-19.
Harry said: "I'm really happy with the way it kind of finished up, and there's a lot of love that went into it and I think this album very much got me through the pandemic and stuff so it means a lot to me."
During the interview, the former One Direction star - who is in a relationship with actress Olivia Wilde, 38 -gave his younger self some advice, saying that he should “enjoy every moment. Everything’s gonna to be fine, and take it easy. Be kind to yourself.”
