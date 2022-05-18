Harry Styles says he “had a wonderful experience being directed” his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.
The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker was unsure “how to answer” if he got together with the 38-year-old movie maker on the set of ‘Don’t Worry, Darling,’ which also stars Florence Pugh.
After radio host Howard Stern asked Harry if he “fell in love on a movie set?” on his ‘SiriusXM’ show on Wednesday (18.05.22), the 28-year-old entertainer said: "Oh, wow, how to answer this question? "I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia. I think there is something that obviously … acting is very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot."
The former One Direction member called trusting the director “a gift” as he reflected on his time on set.
Harry said: "Being able to trust your director is a gift."
"That was very helpful, and it really meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.”
The couple - who met in September 2020 during shooting - made their public debut at a wedding in January 2021 after beginning with “a close friendship”.
An anonymous source claimed at the time: "What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic. Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer."
The source added that Olivia - who has seven-year-old son Otis and four-year-old daughter Daisy with her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis - is “very happy” with the ‘As It Was’ hitmaker.
They added:"She is also very happy with Harry,” as they detailed they pair seemed “very serious” after spending “all their time together.”
