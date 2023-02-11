Harry Styles sweeps board at BRITs with haul of all four gongs he was up for

Harry Styles swept the board at The BRIT Awards 2023 with a haul of all four gongs he was up for including the controversial Artist of the Year prize.

The former One Direction singer, 29, also won Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop/R+B Act, and is making headlines for dedicating his Artist of the Year trophy to a string of female artists who weren't nominated, after the BRITs was slammed for the all-male nominees line-up for the trophy after the category went gender-neutral.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.