Has ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Set up Jess’ Exit?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 13 “Overlooked.”]
FBI: Most Wanted is saying goodbye to Fugitive Task Force leader Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) in the next episode (airing March 8), so did the latest give us any indication of how he’ll be saying goodbye? Sort of, plus we may know what to expect from the team before Dylan McDermott’s new character joins in April.
Jess hasn’t had the easiest time adjusting since his daughter Tali (YaYa Gosselin) left for boarding school. “It feels so different around here,” he admitted to his girlfriend, Sarah (Jen Landon). Letting her leave was the right call, they agreed, plus, as Sarah pointed out, he still has her. His team member, Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes), also offered a fresh perspective on the situation, based on her parents’ experience once the kids were out of their house. Her parents saw it as free-birding, a chance for a new chapter and to have date nights and put each other first.
And that’s what Jess does with Sarah at the end of the episode, planning a night out in Manhattan for the two of them. “It occurred to me that I never got the opportunity to court you … sweep you off your feet, romance you,” he explains. “We have time now, and I want to.”
Could it be that Jess decides that his “new chapter” is going to include leaving the FBI and the Fugitive Task Force to focus more on his personal life and relationship with Sarah? Right now, it seems that’s the only likely scenario, but we have no idea what might occur during his last episode. That could be his plan, only for something to happen during the case to change that or cement that decision.
“Overlooked” also seemed to offer a glimpse at what we’ll see from the team in terms of leadership in Jess’ absence and before they officially get a new leader. Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos) took lead and issued assignments, including to Jess, at the beginning of the episode’s investigation. “Thank you for taking point,” he told her. “Nice work.” Will she continue to step into that role in his absence?
FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS
