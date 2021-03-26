Hayden Panettiere in a 'wonderful headspace'

Hayden Panettiere is in a “wonderful headspace” right now.
The ‘Heroes’ actress spoke out last year to accuse her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson of being abusive toward her in incidents which took place between May 2019 and January 2020.
And almost a year after she spoke out, Hayden is now said to be in a much better place mentally than she was this time last year.
A source said: "Hayden is in a wonderful headspace. Things are so much better and she's really excited about her future. She's got a few projects in the works.”
The 31-year-old actress is also spending more time with her six-year-old daughter Kaya, whom she has with her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.
The insider added to People magazine: "And she's spending time with her daughter. She has an amazing relationship with Wlad. Things are going really well."
Brian was first arrested in 2019 on a charge of domestic violence against Hayden, but the case was dismissed when the actress wouldn’t testify.
In February 2020, Brian was charged with domestic battery and interference with police in Jackson, Wyoming, after he allegedly punched Hayden, and he pleaded not guilty.
After the former ‘Nashville’ star told authorities in California that he had been violent towards her, Hickerson was arrested on July 16 in Los Angeles on eight charges alleging abusive incidents from May 2019 to January 2020, all of which Hickerson has denied.
In a statement at the time, Hayden said: "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."
