Hayley Hasselhoff makes history as first curve model to cover Playboy Germany

Hayley Hasselhoff has made history as the first curve model to grace Playboy Germany.
The 28-year-old star - whose parents are actors David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach - has admitted she is "overcome with emotion" after landing the cover on the European edition of the iconic magazine.
Hayley - who wears just a racy red robe draped over her on the cover - explained how she wanted to "use this platform" to show others that they hold the "power" to "love [their] body without hesitation".
Alongside the landmark cover, she wrote on Instagram: "I am deeply humbled and honored to be the first ever curve model on a European cover of PLAYBOY @playboygermany. I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment. I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies’ standards of beauty. With @ellenvonunwerth iconic female gaze and cinematic love for showcasing a woman to her truest self, we chose to celebrate my body by shooting in this artful way. (sic)"
The blonde beauty has vowed to "live unapologetically myself" and hopes to "inspire women to face their fears of the unknown" and not feel defined by their body.
She continued: "My relationship with my body has always stemmed from my relationship with my mental wellbeing. With May being Mental Heath Awareness month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself. I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you.
"If there is one thing I would tell my younger self it would be that you are worthy just as you are. Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel most authentic. I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are - right here, right now.
"Thank you to the gorgeous team at playboy Germany @fboitin @kathrin.stadler.1 for going over and beyond in making me feel most included in the creativity behind this shoot. You’ve made me feel like I could take ownership of myself. (sic)"
Hayley has also shared how "supportive" her parents have been about her career moves and how proud they are of her journey to where she is today.
She told MailOnline: "We all have different journeys in the curve industry but for me, I started out as a curve model and I am still a curve model today. "To see the progression of where I've gone, to where I am today, I think they're both very, very supportive and they believe in me and all the choices I make in my own career, just like I do for them."
