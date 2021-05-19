Hayley Hasselhoff reveals dad David's reaction to Playboy cover

Hayley Hasselhoff has revealed her dad David was "super supportive" of her Playboy Germany cover.
The 28-year-old star revealed her mum Pamela Bach and 'Baywatch' star dad both got behind her decision to pose for the iconic publication.
Appearing on 'The Doctors' this week, Hayley said: "They were super supportive.
“I think they were just so proud of me, just seeing that it’s really a great step forward for body positivity and being able to speak openly about that beauty comes in all different shapes and sizes.”
Hayley also opened up on her long battle with depression, and how she struggled with people insulting her "because of [her] size".
She added: “I have struggled with social anxiety, I have struggled with depression, I have struggled with panic attacks ... I definitely think that I was challenged with people who called me names because of my size, were identifying me because of my size.”
Hayley previously admitted she had "a moment of apprehensiveness" before agreeing to be the first curve model to appear on the cover of the European edition of Playboy.
She recently said: "There was a moment of apprehensiveness. I wanted to make sure it was with the right people and it was the right time and the right message.
"Then, when we came to understand that I'd be their first 'curve model', it really was a no-brainer because I'd been championing for body positivity for such a long time.
"To welcome all different shapes and sizes, and to know that you're desired and loved and wanted, was a beautiful way for me to jump into this wholeheartedly."
She felt totally relaxed during the shoot, with on site trying to create a comfortable environment.
She added: "I was in my lingerie but completely covered.
"They were shielding me to get from the hallway to the set-up and I was like, 'I'm fine! I'm in lingerie! This is nothing! This is my job!'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.