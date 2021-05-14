Hayley Hasselhoff was 'apprehensive' about Playboy Germany cover

Hayley Hasselhoff had "a moment of apprehensiveness" before agreeing to pose for Playboy Germany.
The 28-year-old star - whose parents are actors David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach - is first curve model to appear on the cover of the European edition of the iconic publication, and she wanted to be certain she would be promoting "the right message".
She told the Metro newspaper's 'Sixty Seconds' column: "There was a moment of apprehensiveness. I wanted to make sure it was with the right people and it was the right time and the right message.
"Then, when we came to understand that I'd be their first 'curve model', it really was a no-brainer because I'd been championing for body positivity for such a long time.
"To welcome all different shapes and sizes, and to know that you're desired and loved and wanted, was a beautiful way for me to jump into this wholeheartedly."
Hayley revealed she felt totally relaxed during the shoot, and everyone on site was trying to create a comfortable environment.
She added: "I was in my lingerie but completely covered.
"They were shielding me to get from the hallway to the set-up and I was like, 'I'm fine! I'm in lingerie! This is nothing! This is my job!'"
The star explained how she has "always been very crafty" about putting her outfits together.
Reflecting on the shoot, she said: "The Playboy cover features a red silk robe but it's actually a dress I bought from Ghost that turned into a silk robe. I've always been very crafty about how I buy things.
"As a curvy woman, you do not have that availability to just go into a store and say, 'I want to buy some beautiful silk nightgowns and silk robes.'
"I've always had this way of finding trinkets that make me feel good and also lingerie, silk nightgowns and silk robes, I have a full closet downstairs just dedicated to them."
