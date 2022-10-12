HBO takes viewers into the healing journey of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in its upcoming documentary, A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting. Premiering Wednesday, October 26 on HBO (and available for streaming on HBO Max), the film is directed by Emmy-winning director Trish Adlesic (HBO’s I Am Evidence, producer on HBO’s Gaslandand) and executive produced by Pittsburgh natives Michael Keaton, Billy Porter, and Mark Cuban. Idina Menzel recorded a new song for the documentary, titled “A Tree of Life,” which is featured in the TV Insider exclusive trailer, above.
On October 27, 2018, a white supremacist opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people as they prayed, in what would become the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting is “a deeply personal portrait of the survivors, victims, and their family members, who share their harrowing first-hand accounts of the impact of the shooting on the community,” according to HBO.
Much of the hit drama is set in the Pennsylvanian city.
The documentary’s description continues, “the film is rooted in a community in the aftermath of a violent attack, as they work to rebuild and heal. Despite core differences, they come together to determine what justice looks like and how to best move forward while honoring and learning from the past. The film sheds light on the collective trauma suffered by a tight-knit group and brings into sharp focus the hate-based rhetoric that surrounds many of the mass shootings today, threatening the fabric of our society.”
The horrific events of the that day are recounted by voices from the community it affected, including Carol Black, Dr. Joseph Charny, Anthony Fienberg, Audrey Glickman, Daniel Leger, Hannibal Lokumbe, Wasi Mohamed, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, Brad Orsini, Rabbi Jonathan Perlman, Michele Rosenthal, Diane Rosenthal, Augie Siriano, Ellen Surloff, Andrea Wedner, Stephen Weiss, and Barry Werber.
HBO
Top Videos
A Tree of Life is a production of HBO Documentary Films in association with Ruby River Productions, Incognegro Productions, and St. Marks Productions. Adlesic directs with Susan Margolin serving as producer. Keaton, Porter, Cuban are joined by D.J. Gugenheim, Elliott Joseph, Lloyd Myers, Geeta Gandbhir, Lauran Bromley, Michele Fetting, and Charlie Friday as executive producers. The original song, “A Tree Of Life,” was created by Menzel and Kate Diaz. Anna Klein serves as coordinating producer with executive producers Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller for HBO.
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh SynagogueShooting, Original Documentary Premiere, Wednesday, October 26, 9/8c, HBO & HBO Max
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.