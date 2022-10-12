HBO takes viewers into the healing journey of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in its upcoming documentary, A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting. Premiering Wednesday, October 26 on HBO (and available for streaming on HBO Max), the film is directed by Emmy-winning director Trish Adlesic (HBO’s I Am Evidence, producer on HBO’s Gaslandand) and executive produced by Pittsburgh natives Michael Keaton, Billy Porter, and Mark Cuban. Idina Menzel recorded a new song for the documentary, titled “A Tree of Life,” which is featured in the TV Insider exclusive trailer, above.

On October 27, 2018, a white supremacist opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people as they prayed, in what would become the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting is “a deeply personal portrait of the survivors, victims, and their family members, who share their harrowing first-hand accounts of the impact of the shooting on the community,” according to HBO.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

