Heather Locklear 'couldn't be happier' in romance with Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear “couldn’t be happier” with her fiancé Chris Heisser.
The 59-year-old actress got engaged to her partner Chris in April last year, and sources have now said the couple are “in a really good place” and can’t wait to take their romance to the next level by getting married.
An insider said: “Heather and Chris are in a really good place right now. They couldn’t be happier. They each go out of their way to make the other feel special - she’ll cook for him, he’ll buy her flowers, etc.”
And the couple have the full support of their families, including Heather’s 23-year-old daughter Ava, whom she has with her ex-husband Richie Sambora.
The source added: “Their kids, including Ava, have been supportive of their relationship, especially knowing how much they’ve been through.”
Heather and Chris, also 59, have been forced to hold off on their wedding plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but are said to be planning a “small and intimate” ceremony for the near future.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the insider said: “They are still planning on getting married and still want a small and intimate wedding but of course because of COVID, they’re taking things slow and trying to figure out details. Both Chris and Heather want to make sure their loved ones can be part of their special day when that time comes.”
The ‘Melrose Place’ star and her fiancé are high school sweethearts, and their romance dates back to the 70s, although they fell out of touch and only reunited in 2017.
For Heather, the upcoming wedding will be her third, after her 13-year marriage to Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007, and her first marriage to rocker Tommy Lee, which lasted from 1986 until 1993.
