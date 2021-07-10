Heather Morris honours late Glee co-star Naya River with touching tattoo tribute

Heather Morris has gotten a touching tattoo tribute to her late 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera.
On the first anniversary of the late star's passing from accidental drowning, aged 33, Heather - who played Naya's character Santana Lopez's love interest Brittany Pierce on the hit show - has had a quote from one of her final Twitter posts inked down her arm.
It reads: “Tomorrow is not promised."
Naya's full tweet was: “No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised. (sic)"
Alongside a series of snaps of the actress, her new inking, and a video of her being tattooed by L Garza of Iron & Ink Los Angeles, Heather wrote on Instagram: “It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes, Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between.
“Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl (sic)"
Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, and Matthew Morrison, also took to social media to mark the anniversary this week.
Kevin - who played Artie Abrams in 'Glee' - posted a photo of the late actress on Instagram and captioned it: "I miss you. Every single day."
Matthew (Mr. Schue) also took to Instagram to mark the sombre occasion, posting a photo of the actress and captioning it with a simple love heart.
Jenna - who starred as Tina Cohen-Chang in 'Glee' - posted a throwback shot of her former co-star on stage.
She wrote alongside the image: "Always a light, always with us. My heart is with you and your family today. [heart emoji] love you Nougs. (sic)"
Chris Colfer - who played the part of Kurt Hummel - posted a tribute to the late actress on his Twitter account, captioning a black-and-white photo of Naya with a love heart.
Elsewhere, other former cast members, including Lea Michele and Becca Tobin, paid tribute to their former co-star by posting images of her on their Instagram Story.
