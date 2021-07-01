Heidi Klum guiding daughter's modelling career

Heidi Klum is thrilled her daughter is finally ready to embark on her modelling career.
The 48-year-old star is "happy" 17-year-old Leni is going to follow in her footsteps as the teenager has spent so long "nagging" her about going out to work as a model.
Asked if she was prepared for Leni to start modelling, Heidi told 'The Late Late Show with James Corden': "Yes, because she's been nagging about it for such a long time.
"I'm so happy that we finally arrived and she's old enough and can do this, she's 17 now."
Heidi also described sharing the cover of a Vogue Germany issue as the handing of the "baton" to her daughter.
She said: "I was kind of giving the baton to her."
Heidi described seeing her daughter modelling as the "wildest thing" and sometimes sees herself in Leni when she is at work.
The 'America's Got Talent' judge explained: "It is the wildest thing.
"Sometimes I see myself in her because we're quite goofy and silly and she's on the set, like, being me. It's like a mini-me, but then she's doing her own thing. It's quite a lot of fun to watch."
While Heidi is happy about Leni's career choice, the teenager's father Seal recently admitted that he wasn't best pleased with his daughter's modelling ambitions as it "seldom" ends in happiness.
The 'Crazy' hitmaker – who also has Henri, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, from his marriage to Heidi – said: "That’s a precarious road to take."
Seal also explained that he doesn't think that his children have to face many "challenges" in their lives.
The 58-year-old singer said: "[They] don’t have challenges in the grand scheme of things. … They live in a nice house. They don’t have to worry about food on the table. They have the benefit of a great education."
