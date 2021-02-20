Heidi Montag 'in the process of trying' for a baby

Heidi Montag is "in the process of trying" for a baby.
The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star has confirmed that she and her husband Spencer Pratt - who already have son Gunner Stone, three - want another child together.
Taking to Instagram, she said: "I love my body! Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant (not yet)."I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying. I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be #bodyshamed ! I love #food and #wine! I am going to enjoy my life! #love #loveyourself #bodypositivity #selflove #enjoylife (sic)"
Meanwhile, Heidi had previously revealed she wants to get pregnant in January 2020.
She said: "I asked MTV when would be the best time and they said, 'Right around January!' That's when I wanted it anyway. It works out perfectly, because we're not filming."
And it is no surprise she wants to know when is best as her husband Spencer revealed Heidi didn't leave her son's side "even for five seconds" for the first year.
Spencer said: "When we started filming ['The Hills: New Beginnings'], Heidi was a very, very intense-attachment parent. I'm sure some would say extreme, but to me it was just being a super mom. She had not left Gunner even for five seconds for, like, almost a year to that point. That was a major adjustment and process for her. To be honest, if it [wasn't] for 'The Hills', I don't know if she would have ever left Gunner's side."
Even before they had Gunner, Heidi and Spencer were talking about having a second child.
She said: "We'll wait for a girl [to paint the room pink] ... You know, it took me a lot of years to convince Spencer to have baby number one. So, I'm just trying to put it out there. It's not anytime soon, but you gotta work on these things is what I've learned."
