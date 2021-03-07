Helen Mirren: Lockdown has given me a normal life with my husband

Dame Helen Mirren is grateful for the coronavirus lockdown because it has given her a "normal" life with her husband.
The 75-year-old actress has spent far more time with her spouse, director Taylor Hackford, at their home in Lake Tahoe than ever before in their three decades of marriage because of the restrictions introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19.
And Helen says that extra time together and brought her and Taylor, 76, even closer together.
In an interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine, she said: “My husband and I have been married for 30-something years, you know, a very long time. But in all that time because of the nature of both of our work we’ve always been looking at suitcases, at packing.
“The suitcases are always on the floor ready to be packed or unpacked. We have literally never spent this amount of time together.
“[The year] could have been disastrous but has actually been fantastic.
“It’s been really great to just sort of have what most people have. You know, normal, regular, repetitive lives, but comfortable lives. So it’s been a wonderful way for the two of us to bond, in a weird way. I think it’s been a very bonding experience.”
Although the ‘Red star has enjoyed much of her time at home, she admits it has been “upsetting” to see the effects of the pandemic on London’s theatre industry, though she’s confident it will bounce back when restrictions are lifted.
She said: “It’s the live performers, the ballet dancers, the singers – all of that world that is such a wonderful part of London has been so devastated. But it will come back with a vengeance I believe. People will be so ready for it.”
And Helen also thinks the year has highlighted how women are still regarded as homemakers in the family.
The L’Oreal Paris spokeswoman reflected: “The progress of women has moved on immeasurably over the past 50 years.
“But in the last year, so much has fallen on women’s shoulders such as homeschooling, as well as cooking and cleaning. It is better than it was, but unfortunately women are still bearing the brunt, that’s how it still shakes down.
“So I suspect we’ll still need to say ‘We’re worth it’ for another 50 years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.