Henry Golding: Becoming a dad puts everything in perspective

Henry Golding thinks becoming a dad "puts everything in perspective".
The 34-year-old actor and his wife Liv Lo welcomed their first child on March 31, and Henry admits it's already transformed his outlook on life.
He reflected: "It puts everything in perspective. It has allowed me to really kind of focus in on what really matters in life."
Henry and Liv were initially keen to keep their baby girl out of the spotlight.
The Hollywood star explained: "We were like, 'Ah, we don't want to put her on social media too much.'"
However, the loved-up couple - who tied the knot in 2016 - subsequently changed their minds.
Henry told 'Good Morning America': "I just want to share my joy of this tiny little person that's brought so much joy to our lives. There's nothing wrong with that.'"
Henry explained that his wife was particularly keen to share her experience of motherhood with the world.
He said: "I think she felt really comfortable, of course, sort of sharing her experience. It's so important for her to share her experience as a new mother, especially all the challenges that come with that."
In May, Henry admitted to feeling a "sense of overprotectiveness" towards his daughter.
The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star revealed that the arrival of his first child prompted a change in his mentality.
Henry - who has previously been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond - said: "Every morning it's like she comes up with something new, something exciting. She makes this look at you or she smiles. Every day is a joy. It's crazy.
"You do feel the sense of overprotectiveness already. I'm sure it gets worse!"
