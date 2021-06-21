Henry Golding: I want my daughter to travel the world

Henry Golding wants his daughter to understand “the importance of travelling”.
The 34-year-old actor and his wife Liv Lo welcomed a baby girl into the world on March 31, and Henry has said he’d love to take his daughter to visit different countries around the world, especially because of his own “multicultural family”.
He said: "I think I grew up lucky enough to have parents who saw the importance of traveling. I come from a multicultural family. My dad's British, my mom's Malaysian. So, we've always had that mixed kind of heritage - like a child of two worlds, I suppose.
"I think it's really important to understand from a young age, how lucky we are. So I think going to places like Asia and allowing [kids] to experience a very different culture is really important."
The ‘Snake Eyes’ star has been loving his experience with fatherhood so far, and praised his daughter – whose name has not been made public – as a “good baby”.
He added: "She's such a good baby. My wife is phenomenal, such an amazing mother and we've just been blessed this entire time.”
And although Henry is still a new parent, he’s learned how to “be comfortable in feeling overwhelmed”.
He told People magazine: "It's such an overwhelming experience and there's only so much you can freak out until you realize it's like, 'Oh, what am I actually freaking out about? What am I worried about?' Like, she's okay. She's doing well. But as new parents, you're just like, 'Oh, my god, what happens if she does this? This is totally wrong.' "
Meanwhile, Henry recently said he already feels a “sense of overprotectiveness” toward his daughter.
He explained: “Every morning it's like she comes up with something new, something exciting. She makes this look at you or she smiles. Every day is a joy. It's crazy. You do feel the sense of overprotectiveness already. I'm sure it gets worse!"
