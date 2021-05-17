Henry Golding: I'm already overprotective of my daughter

Henry Golding already feels a “sense of overprotectiveness” toward his daughter.
The ‘Snake Eyes’ actor and his wife Liv Lo welcomed a baby girl into the world on March 31, and Henry has now said he’s already willing to do anything to protect his family, less than two months after the tot’s arrival.
He said: “Every morning it's like she comes up with something new, something exciting. She makes this look at you or she smiles. Every day is a joy. It's crazy. You do feel the sense of overprotectiveness already. I'm sure it gets worse!"
The 34-year-old star also praised his wife for “bouncing back” after enduring a “challenging” few weeks as a new mother.
He told People magazine: "It is a challenge. I think with every woman, they go through so much, not only physically, but mentally. Things just change. And so the first two weeks were definitely a challenge, but she bounced back."
Meanwhile, Liv recently shared a blog post on Mother’s Day (09.05.21) in which she detailed her experience with breastfeeding and her life after welcoming her daughter.
She wrote: "'Oh my goodness' is the newest vocabulary I have picked up with the arrival of our angel. Our baby girl, born on March 31st, 6:40 am at 7.4lbs, is in good health, and has the cutest Mongolian spots. With our daughter reaching 5 weeks and feeding well, I can now reflect on the many ups and downs of my new full-time job, breastfeeding.
“As a first-time mom, I thought the most difficult part was going to be the birth, but for me, it turns out that it was the adjustment. I had a few complications postpartum (see par. Mastitis) that required me to take extra bed rest and medication. Breastfeeding was not graceful as I had imagined and I felt extremely underprepared. It's not that I hadn't done my research, but I had complex advice from my obstetrician-gynecologist, the hospital nurses, night nurses, doula, and lactation consultants which took me ample time to find a medical and holistic balance for."
