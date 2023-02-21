Mindhunter is officially over, according to the Netflix series executive producer David Fincher. Although it hasn’t been formally announced as canceled by the streamer, Fincher recently explained in an interview that there won’t be a third season.

“I’m very proud of the first two seasons. But it’s a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment [for Season 3],” Fincher told French outlet Le Journal du Dimanche. “I don’t blame them; they took risks to get the show off the ground… It’s a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness. The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways.”

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

