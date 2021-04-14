Hilaria Baldwin misses the daughter she lost in her miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin misses the daughter she lost prior to welcoming her two youngest children.
The 37-year-old health and wellness expert is mother to six children – Carmen, seven, Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, Romeo, two, Eduardo, seven months, and Lucia, six weeks – but suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2019 when she lost a baby girl she was carrying at 16 weeks pregnant.
And now, Hilaria – who has her children with her husband Alec Baldwin – has said she misses her unborn baby every day, but still “thanks [her] lucky stars” that she was still able to welcome Eduardo and Lucia after the tragedy.
Writing on her Instagram story, she said: “There is not a day that goes by where I do not miss their older sister, who we lost at 16 weeks. There is also not a day that goes by where I don’t thank my lucky stars that I have Eduardo Pau and Maria Lucia.
“The fact that both of those feelings can exist inside of me, simultaneously and so intensely in their polarity, blows my mind.”
Hilaria went on to share videos and photos of her “rainbow babies”.
She added: “My heart has gotten to grow so much to love all of you so.”
The wellness guru and Alec welcomed Lucia via a surrogate mother, and Hilaria previously said she felt so “fortunate” to have been able to have more children after her miscarriage.
She said: “Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister.
“Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them.
“Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief—braver than us...and they held out hope. To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us.
“Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing—we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world.
“María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives—almost like twins, we love you so much. (sic)”
