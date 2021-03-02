Hilaria Baldwin 'so in love' with newborn daughter Lucia

Hilaria Baldwin is "so in love" with her newborn daughter.
The 37-year-old author confirmed she and her husband Alec Baldwin had called their sixth child Lucia and praised the little tot as a "dream come true".
Sharing a picture of her baby, she captioned it: "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."
Hilaria revealed the surprise news that she had welcomed her sixth child on Monday (01.03.21), a sibling for her and Alec's children Carmen, seven, Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, Romeo, two and Eduardo, six months.
The news will come as a shock to many fans, after Hilaria previously confessed that she "very much feels like she’s done" having children.
Speaking late last year, she said at the time: "Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired. And I feel, just with COVID, it's just insanity. Right now, during times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done."
Hilaria has been homeschooling all of her children amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said she didn’t realise how much of a handful five kids can be until they were all at home at once owing to the health crisis.
She added: "It really didn't [feel like I had a lot of kids] ... some of them would be at school, and then some would be in their Gymboree class.
"And then, on the weekends, we had so much fun. We would go to museums and concerts and everything. Now, we're in the same house for eight months, not doing a lot, and all of a sudden it does feel like you have a lot of kids. It’s wonderful, but it does feel like there's a lot of them."
