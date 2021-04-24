Hilaria Baldwin thinks of the babies she lost "daily".
The 37-year-old star opened up about the devastating miscarriages she experienced in 2019, admitting she thinks about the children she's tragically lost every single day in a post for Infertility Awareness Week.
In an emotional post, she penned: "It is #infertilityawarenessweek ... and while I am so blessed to have my babies, I have a few angels too. I had two miscarriages in a row in 2019 - the second at 4 months. I was told 'it’s just bad luck' ... there is so much mystery why certain souls come into our lives and others do not ... A year since she was due, my Edu and Lucia are constant companions, but I think of the babies I lost daily. Resigned and respectful of how my life has unfolded. Allowing for gratitude and grief, wholeness and longing to be the dualities of my reality. (sic)"
And Hilaria - who has Carmen, seven, Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, Romeo, two, Eduardo, eight months and newborn Lucia, with her husband Alec Baldwin - insists she is "just as much a mother" to the children she lost.
Writing in an open post on Instagram, she added: "We all have different fertility/infertility stories and there are so many ways we can become parents. Being a parent truly is caring in the deepest way for another soul ... through that giving energy we nurture ourselves and fill the world with love. I am just as much a mother to my Angel babies as I am to the ones I can physically hold in my arms. If you are struggling or have struggled - or will struggle, know that you are not alone ... if it serves you, connect with others as you grieve. We are a mighty bunch who carry this heaviness in our hearts - and together we can lighten each other’s load through support and understanding. (sic)"
