Hilaria Baldwin's son has allergic reaction

Hilaria Baldwin had a "scary experience" when her son had an allergic reaction.
The author admits she was very panicked when her son Eduardo, eight months, suffered a reaction, describing it as "one of those horrible moments a parent dreads".
Writing on Instagram, she shared: "We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don’t know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads. My kids don’t have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare.
"This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok. I’m grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals. I won’t mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness.
"I was told that expediency in this situation is key ... don't wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation - just go and reach for help.(sic)"
Meanwhile, Hilaria previously joked she has offered to let women "pretend" her children are theirs to get them out of "awkward" situations as she reveals she was heckled by men while out on a walk with her dogs but they soon "ran away" when she told them about her brood.
She wrote at the time: "Walked my dogs, per usual had a few men approach me saying the typical inappropriate things. Now all I have to do is say, 'I have six children,'' and they practically go running away. If you ever need to get out of an awkward situation, I'll lend you the rights to pretend claim my children as yours and it works like a charm. (sic)"
